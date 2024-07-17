Theatre News

Jamie Muscato reveals special guests for London concerts

The Moulin Rouge! and Heathers star returns to the stage this Sunday

Tom Millward
London
Headshots of Tanisha Spring, Jamie Muscato and Laura Jane Matthewson
Tanisha Spring, Jamie Muscato and Laura Jane Matthewson, provided by the production

Fourth Wall Live and Westway Music have revealed the special guests to join Jamie Muscato in concert at London’s Cadogan Hall.

Muscato, known for his roles as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End and JD in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace and Theatre Royal Haymarket, is set to take the stage this coming Sunday and Monday, 21 and 22 July 2024 for three concert performances. Tickets are on sale below.

His other notable credits include Guy in Once: In Concert at The London Palladium, Enjolras in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre and Tony in West Side Story at Leicester Curve.

Also set to appear, as announced today, will be fellow Moulin Rouge! star Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day, The Prince of EgyptCaroline, or Change, Big FishBeautiful: The Carole King MusicalThriller Live) and Laura Jane Matthewson (Little Shop of Horrors, Romantics Anonymous, Orpheus Descending, Dogfight).

Featured In This Story

Concert/Event

Jamie Muscato

Inner London

Performances begin: 21 July 2024

Buy Tickets