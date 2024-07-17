Jamie Muscato reveals special guests for London concerts

The Moulin Rouge! and Heathers star returns to the stage this Sunday

Fourth Wall Live and Westway Music have revealed the special guests to join Jamie Muscato in concert at London’s Cadogan Hall.

Muscato, known for his roles as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End and JD in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace and Theatre Royal Haymarket, is set to take the stage this coming Sunday and Monday, 21 and 22 July 2024 for three concert performances. Tickets are on sale below.

His other notable credits include Guy in Once: In Concert at The London Palladium, Enjolras in Les Misérables: The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre and Tony in West Side Story at Leicester Curve.

Also set to appear, as announced today, will be fellow Moulin Rouge! star Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day, The Prince of Egypt, Caroline, or Change, Big Fish, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Thriller Live) and Laura Jane Matthewson (Little Shop of Horrors, Romantics Anonymous, Orpheus Descending, Dogfight).