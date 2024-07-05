Jamie Muscato performs “Soliloquy” from Carousel

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is heading to the Royal Festival Hall later this month!

Exclusive: Watch Jamie Muscato performing “Soliloquy” from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, Carousel ahead of its Royal Festival Hall concert staging in July.

Caine is set to take on the role of Nettie Fowler, appearing alongside Jamie Muscato as the carousel barker, Billy Bigelow, Christine Allado as Julie Jordan, Ahmed Hamad as Enoch Snow, Charlotte Jaconelli as Carrie Pipperidge, David Mildon as the Narrator, Tim Prottey-Jones as Jigger Craigin, and Verity Quade as Mrs Mullin.

Check out the video below. It has videography by Sam Daltry and video by Ben Robbins:

Carousel, which premiered on Broadway in 1945, follows a tortured and deeply flawed carousel barker named Billy Bigelow and his romantic relationship with Julie Jordan. The score also features such iconic songs as “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Mister Snow”, and “If I Loved You”.

Presented by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum, the concert is directed by Emma Butler (Side Show in Concert) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (Once in Concert). It will also feature a Trinity Laban musical theatre ensemble and a 30-piece orchestra.

Carousel will be performed for one-night-only on Saturday 13 July 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall.

Tickets are on sale now.