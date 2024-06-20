Ian McKellen withdraws from all further Player Kings performances in the West End

McKellen is said to be recovering well following his fall

A fourth update has been revealed for Player Kings, starring Ian McKellen, following the star’s injury earlier this week.

The show has announced that David Semark, who covers McKellen and currently plays Sir Richard Vernon, will play the role of John Falstaff for the remainder of the show’s West End run (three performances) with McKellen then set to return to the show for its touring performances from 3 July in Bristol.

According to spectators, McKellen, 85, fell off the front of the stage after losing his footing during the first act of the show on Monday night, crying out in pain and halting the performance. Audience members were then evacuated with front-of-house staff tending to the actor as the house lights came up.

McKellen has since thanked the NHS for his treatment and reassured supporters that he on the road to recovery.

Robert Icke’s new version sees McKellen take on the role of Falstaff, while joining him is Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso, Romeo and Juliet) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Ink, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV.