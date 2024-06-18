Further Player Kings performance cancelled after Ian McKellen falls off stage

McKellen is said to be recovering well following his fall

A further update has been revealed for Player Kings, starring Ian McKellen, following the star’s injury last night.

The show has confirmed that it will cancel both tonight and Wednesday’s performances as McKellen recovers from his injuries, though performances are expected to carry on from 20 June.

According to spectators, McKellen, 85, fell off the front of the stage after losing his footing during the first act of the show, crying out in pain and halting the performance. Audience members were then evacuated with front-of-house staff tending to the actor as the house lights came up.

The new statement is below: “The performance on Wednesday 19 June will be cancelled following Ian McKellen’s fall during the performance of Player Kings on Monday. Bookers for the affected performance will be contacted by their point of purchase directly.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Noel Coward Theatre on Thursday 20 June. We are delighted that Ian is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready. We will keep audiences updated regarding remaining performances this week.”

McKellen shared: “I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.”

Deadline has reported that McKellen has suffered a wrist fracture, though this has not been confirmed by producers. Whether McKellen will return for Thursday’s performance is also unconfirmed at this time.

Robert Icke’s new version sees McKellen take on the role of Falstaff, while joining him is Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso, Romeo and Juliet) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Ink, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV.