Heathers The Musical confirms London closing date

The fan-favourite show will play its final performance at The Other Palace next month

Heathers The Musical has confirmed it will play its final performance at The Other Palace in London on Sunday 3 September.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson. The assistant choreographer is Christopher Parkinson.

The London cast is led by Miracle Chance (Be More Chill), as Veronica Sawyer and George Renshaw (South Pacific) as Jason ‘JD’ Dean, alongside Olivia Barnett-Legh, making her professional debut as Heather Chandler, Kia-Paris Walcott (But I’m A Cheerleader) as Heather Duke, and Katharine Pearson (Back To The Future) as Heather McNamara.

Completing the company are Katie Ramshaw (Roger + Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Martha Dunnstock, Seb Harwood (Eugenius!) as Kurt Kelly, Cristian Zaccarini (Grease) as Ram Sweeney, Rachel Breeze (La Boheme) as Ms Fleming, Alexander McMorran (Come From Away) as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Alexander Service (Little Women) as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, Elliot David Parkes (Heathers) as Beleaguered Geek, Carly Burns (Blood Brothers) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Georgia Anderson (Hairspray) as New Wave Party Girl, Sophie Hutchinson (The Addams Family) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Georgia Iudica-Davies (The Book of Mormon) as Young Republicanette, Bibi Jay (Betty Blue Eyes) as Stoner Chick, Kaine Ruddach (Mamma Mia!) as Preppy Stud, and Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Hipster Dork.

The current touring production is set to culminate at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 28 October 2023.

Tickets are on sale below.