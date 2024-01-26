Giselle: Remix to return to London this spring

The show runs at the Pleasance Theatre

Giselle: Remix, created by Pleasance Theatre associate artist Jack Sears and Royal Ballet soloist Hannah Grennell, will run this spring.

Promising an evening of cabaret, drag, dance and lip-syncs, the performance unfolds to a soundtrack featuring queer icons like Madonna, Judy Garland, and SOPHIE.

Set to take place at Pleasance Theatre (main house) from 10 to 27 April, the show had a sell-out premiere at the Royal Opera House.

Collaborating with dancers from the Royal Ballet, Giselle: Remix offers a punk-reimagining of the classic, following Giselle, a hopeless romantic shaped by 1990s rom-coms, as she navigates the reality of queer relationships, transcending shame to find liberation and joy.

Giselle: Late, a one-night-only takeover on 20 April, complements the main show, showcasing drag performers, cabaret stars, go-go dancers, and more throughout the Pleasance Theatre.