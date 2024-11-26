Gavin Creel memorial celebration plans confirmed for next week

A memorial celebration for Broadway actor Gavin Creel will be held at the St James Theatre in New York on 2 December 2024 at 4pm EST.

The event, which is open to the public, will also be live streamed for viewers in the US and UK. The celebration will not be available for on-demand viewing after it concludes.

In the US, the livestream can be accessed on MCC Theater’s YouTube channel, while viewers in the UK can watch via the Society of London Theatre’s Official London Theatre channel at 9pm GMT.

Those wishing to attend the memorial in person are asked to email their details to GavinCelebration@BespokeTheatricals.com. Donations in Creel’s memory are encouraged to be directed to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway theatres will dim their lights in Creel’s honour on 3 December 2024 at 6.45pm. MCC Theater will join the tribute in tandem. A date for a dimming of select West End theatres’ lights is to be revealed.

Gavin Creel passed away at his home on 30 September 2024 at the age of 48. A celebrated performer and a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award winner, he had roles in shows like The Book of Mormon, Into the Woods, Hair and Mary Poppins.