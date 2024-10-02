Theatre News

Candlelight vigil for Gavin Creel to take place this weekend in London

The event takes place in central London

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

2 October 2024

GCR
Gavin Creel, © Dan Wooller

Marisha Wallace and the Actor’s Church will host a candlelight vigil to commemorate award-winning stage star Gavin Creel.

Creel, who appeared in a number of shows in the West End across a wildly successful career, passed away recently, aged 48.

Wallace said in a statement: “London was Gavin’s second home and he did four shows in the West End. The Book of Mormon, Hair, Waitress and Mary Poppins. We will get together and share our beautiful memories of our friend. Fellow castmates, crew, friends and fans please come.”

The vigil will take place on Sunday 6 October at the Actor’s Church at 6.30pm, lasting an hour.

