Frantic Assembly releases new trailer for Metamorphosis

The touring Kafka adaptation has dates through to March 2024

Frantic Assembly has released a brand-new trailer for its current touring production of Metamorphosis.

The show is currently playing at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre until this Saturday, 25 November, and is set to visit Bristol Old Vic (10 to 20 January 2024), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (23 to 27 January), and the Lyric Hammersmith (1 February to 2 March).

Adapted from Kafka’s seminal novella by Lemn Sissay and directed by Scott Graham, Metamorphosis tells the story of a man who wakes up to discover he has been somewhat unexpectedly transformed into an insect.

Check out the new trailer below:

The cast includes Joe Layton (Young Wallander) as the Chief Clerk/Lodger, Felipe Pacheco (The Responder, BBC; Brassic, Sky One) as Gregor, Hannah Sinclair Robinson (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Grete, Troy Glasgow (The Wife of Willesden) as Father and Louise Mai Newberry (Romeo and Juliet) as Mother.

The production is designed by Jon Bauser and features composition by Stefan Janik, costume design by Becky Gunstone, lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, video design by Ian William Galloway, and sound design by Helen Skiera. The associate director is David Gilbert and the casting director is Will Burton CDG.

Metamorphosis is a Frantic Assembly co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, Curve Leicester, MAST Mayflower Studios and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.