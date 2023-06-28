Full cast for Frantic Assembly’s Metamorphosis revealed

The full company and creative team for Frantic Assembly’s Metamorphosis has been revealed.

Three former Frantic Assembly performers will return for the brand-new piece: Joe Layton (Young Wallander) will play the Chief Clerk/Lodger, Felipe Pacheco (The Responder, BBC; Brassic, Sky One) will play Gregor and Hannah Sinclair Robinson (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) will play Grete.

They will be joined by Troy Glasgow (The Wife of Willesden) as Father and Louise Mai Newberry (Romeo and Juliet) who will play the role of Mother.

Metamorphosis will be adapted by Lemn Sissay, directed by Scott Graham, designed by Jon Bauser, composed by Stefan Janik, with lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Helen Skiera, and costume design by Becky Gunstone, the associate director is David Gilbert and casting director is Will Burton CDG.

Telling the story of a man who wakes up to discover he has been somewhat unexpectedly transformed into an insect, the show is a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth, Curve Leicester, MAST Mayflower Studios and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

The new production will premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 11 to 16 September 2023, before touring to Curve Theatre Leicester, MAST Mayflower Studios Southampton, Connaught Theatre Worthing, York Theatre Royal, Liverpool Playhouse, Northern Stage Newcastle, Mercury Theatre Colchester, The Lowry Salford Quays, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford, Bristol Old Vic and Belgrade Theatre Coventry ahead of a four-week run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 1 February to 2 March 2024.