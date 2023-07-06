Elf sets initial cast for West End return

The initial casting for the West End return of Elf has been revealed.

The musical, based on the beloved 2003 film of the same name, will be returning to the Dominion Theatre for a new season this Christmas, with performances beginning on 15 November.

It follows a man, Buddy, who accidentally ends up being raised by elves – only for him to then go off and work out who his true family is.

Reprising their roles from the 2022 run will be Georgina Castle (Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia!) as Jovie, Rebecca Lock (The Phantom of the Opera, Avenue Q) as Emily Hobbs, Nicholas Pound (Cats, The Rocky Horror Show) as Santa, Kim Ismay (Wicked, Saturday Night Fever) as Debs and Dermot Canavan (Hairspray, Oklahoma!) as Store Manager.

Back directing will be Philip Wm McKinley, with choreography by Liam Steel, original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen and video design by Ian William Galloway. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting.

Further cast is to be announced, including new actors featured in the roles of Buddy and Walter Hobbs.