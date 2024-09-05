Craig Revel Horwood, Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker and more take us back to the ’80s with NOW That’s What I Call A Musical

Recently WhatsOnStage was invited to the media launch for the world premiere of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical.

Inspired by the iconic NOW music compilations and featuring a book by Pippa Evans (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical), the brand-new production is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood (Strictly Ballroom the Musical) and is set in both 2009 and 1989, with old school friends Gemma and April reuniting after their lives took a turn in very different directions.

We spoke to Evans and Revel Horwood, alongside leading ladies Nina Wadia (Gemma) and Melissa Jacques (April) and guest stars Sinitta, Sonia and T’Pau’s Carol Decker to find out all about the ’80s pop-infused show.

The cast also includes Sam Bailey, who will take over the role of April from 14 January 2025, as well as Kieran Cooper (as Younger Tim), Christopher Glover (as Dad), Chris Grahamson (as Tim), Maia Hawkins (as Younger April), Lauren Hendricks (as Ms Dorian), Shakil Hussain (as Frank), Nikita Johal (as Younger Gemma), Luke Latchman (as Younger Frank), Matthew Mori (as Younger Steve), Phil Sealey (as Steve), Callum Tempest (as Barney) and Poppy Tierney (as Mum).

The ensemble is completed by Emily Barnett-Salter, Molly Cheesley, Lizzy Ives, Stefanos Petri, and Martha Pothen.

The creative team includes set and costume design by Tom Rogers and Toots Butcher, musical supervision, orchestrations, and vocal arrangements by Mark Crossland, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs and hair design by Sam Cox, associate direction by Guy Woolf, associate choreography by Aaron Renfree, associate sound design by Ollie Durrant, casting by Annelie Powell, and production management by Setting Line.

NOW That’s What I Call A Musical will begin performances tomorrow, 6 September 2024 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre before embarking on a major UK and Ireland tour through to 12 April 2025.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.