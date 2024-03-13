Nina Wadia to star in NOW That’s What I Call A Musical

Nina Wadia (EastEnders, Goodness Gracious Me) is set to lead the cast of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical, a new British musical featuring iconic hits from the NOW music brand.

Directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, the production will premiere on September 6, 2024, at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour. Penned by Pippa Evans (award-winning comedian and core member of the Showstoppers), the show will celebrate 40 years of NOW music with chart-topping hits and a heartfelt story set in Birmingham in 1989 and 2009.

The musical’s numbers are based on the iconic recurring compilation album NOW That’s What I Call Music, and follows two schoolfriends in 1989, as well as their reunion 20 years later. Tunes by Whitney Houston, Wham!, Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet and more will feature.

Joining Wadia for select performances will be special guest stars including Sinitta, Sonia, Carol Decker, and Jay Osmond. Sinitta will perform in Aylesbury, Sheffield, Canterbury, Nottingham and Norwich with Sonia in Newcastle, Cardiff, Milton Keynes and Brighton, Decker in Truro, Belfast and Woking, and Osmond in Bradford and Dartford.

Wadia said today: “I grew up listening to the NOW tapes so for me being a part of this musical is like going home. When I read the script I immediately fell in love with the characters and Pippa’s story. I can’t wait to get started on my first ever musical and to see you all there later this year.”

The production includes set and costume design by Tom Rogers and Toots Butcher, musical supervision and arrangements by Mark Crossland, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs and hair design by Sam Cox, associate direction by Guy Woolf, associate choreography by Aaron Renfree, associate sound design by Ollie Durrant, and casting by Annelie Powell CDG.

