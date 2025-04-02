Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame adds extra West End concert and releases details

The musical adaptation of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame will have a longer professional UK premiere with an extra performance this summer.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame first opened in Berlin in 1999 under the German name Der Glöckner von Notre Dame, running for over 1200 performances. A new version premiered in San Diego in 2014 and has since been produced in the US, Japan, Germany, and Australia, but never seen professionally on UK shores.

Produced by Jack Maple, the show features music and lyrics from the 1996 animated film by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, with additional songs and a book by Peter Parnell. It is based on the tale of Quasimodo, who takes refuge in the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Notable tunes include “Out There,” “God Help the Outcasts,” “The Bells of Notre Dame,” “Heaven’s Light,” and “Hellfire”.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with musical direction by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Alan Williams, the concert will bring Victor Hugo’s tale to life with a full orchestra, choir, and an all-star West End cast, which is to be revealed.

Further creative team members have been confirmed. The concert will have choreography by Olivier Award nominee Mark Smith (The Little Big Things), lighting design by Jamie Platt (Something Rotten! in Concert), costume design by Alice McNicholas (Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion), casting direction by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Harry Blumenau (Why Am I So Single?) and production management by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group.

Also announced is an extra performance, due to take place at the Prince Edward Theatre on Sunday 24 August 2025 at 6pm. This performance will be signed, with certain seats held exclusively for access patrons. Tickets for access seats and DMT+ Members will go on sale on Thursday 3 April 2025 at 10 am, followed by a general on-sale at 11 am.

This is in addition to the two performances at the same venue on Sunday 17 August 2025 at 3pm and 7.30pm.

The concerts will coincide with the West End production of Disney’s Hercules, running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane from June.