Exclusive: Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame to be performed in concert in the West End

Exclusive: The musical adaptation of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame will have its professional UK premiere with two concert performances this summer.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame first opened in Berlin in 1999 under the German name Der Glöckner von Notre Dame, running for over 1200 performances. A new version premiered in San Diego in 2014 and has since been produced in the US, Japan, Germany, and Australia, but never seen professionally on UK shores.

Produced by Jack Maple, the show features music and lyrics from the 1996 animated film by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, with additional songs and a book by Peter Parnell. It is based on the tale of Quasimodo, who takes refuge in the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Notable tunes include “Out There,” “God Help the Outcasts,” “The Bells of Notre Dame,” “Heaven’s Light,” and “Hellfire”.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with musical direction by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Alan Williams, the concert will bring Victor Hugo’s tale to life with a full orchestra, choir, and an all-star West End cast, which is to be revealed.

Performances at the Prince Edward Theatre will take place on Sunday 17 August 2025 at 3pm and 7.30pm, with tickets starting from £30, going on sale from 10am tomorrow (14 February). Please note, the production has updated the previously announced on-sale time of midday.

The concerts will coincide with the West End production of Disney’s Hercules, running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane from June.