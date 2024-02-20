Cast for The Kite Runner 2024 UK and Ireland tour confirmed

The acclaimed production has been staged on Broadway and twice in the West End

Casting has been announced for the stage production of The Kite Runner as it heads out on a UK and Ireland tour next year.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s bestselling international novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the play is set in Kabul, where a kite-flying tournament is about to be disrupted by a life-shattering incident. The piece has been staged twice in the West End and once on Broadway.

Stuart Vincent (The Play That Goes Wrong) will portray Amir, while Yazdan Qafouri (The Lord of The Rings) takes on the roles of Hassan and Sohrab. Dean Rehman returns as Baba, with Daphne Kouma as Soraya, Bhavin Bhatt as Assef, and Tiran Aakel as Ali and Farid.

Also featured are Ian Abeyesekera as Gen Taheri, Christopher Glover as Ramin Khan, Aram Mardourian as Kamal, Stanton Wright as Wali, and ensemble members Amar Aggoun and Sulin Hasso. Hanif Khan provides live tabla music for the production.

Directed by Giles Croft and produced by Martin Dodd for UK Productions and Stuart Galbraith for Kilimanjaro Productions, The Kite Runner will launch at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre (7 to 9 March), before touring to Richmond Theatre (12 to 16 March, with a national press night set for 13 March), Bath Theatre Royal (18 to 23 March), Chester Storyhouse (26 to 30 March), Dublin Gaiety (2 to 6 April), Glasgow Theatre Royal (9 to 13 April), Nottingham Playhouse (16 to 20 April), Liverpool Playhouse (23 to 27 April), Oxford Playhouse (30 April to 4 May), the Lowry, Salford (7 to 11 May), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud (21 to 25 May), Malvern Festival Theatre (28 May to 1 June), Sheffield Lyceum (4 to 8 June), Brighton Theatre Royal (11 to 15 June), Newcastle Theatre Royal (25 to 29 June), and Cheltenham Everyman (2 to 6 July).

Giles Croft serves as the director, with Barney George as the designer. Charles Balfour handles lighting design, while William Simpson manages projection design. Jonathan Girling composes the music, and Drew Baumohl works on sound design. Kitty Winter contributes as the movement designer, and Philip D’Orleans serves as the fight director. Damian Sandys takes on the role of associate director, with Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane of Jenkins McShane Casting. Andy Batty oversees production, and Elizabeth Dennis heads the wardrobe department.