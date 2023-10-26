Billie the Kid – first listen to “Cowgirl Thunder” performed by Jodie Steele

The semi-staged performances will take place at the Vaudeville Theatre next month

Exclusive: Take a first listen to musical number “Cowgirl Thunder”, performed by Billie the Kid cast member Jodie Steele!

Joining Steele in the cast for the semi-staged performances of the new show, penned by Gez Mercer (music, lyrics and book) and Conway McDermott (book), will be Natasha J Barnes (Hex), Kymberley Cochrane (winner of BBC Norman Beaton Fellowship in 2022), Harvey Ebbage (La Cage aux Folles), Ki Griffin (Hollyoaks), Beth Hinton-Lever (Hadestown), Tony Jayawardena (The Father and the Assassin), Rob Kershaw (making his professional debut), Ryan Kopel (Disney’s Newsies), Phoebe-Loveday Raymond (NewsRevue), Aharon Rayner (The Great British Bake Off Musical), Olivia Saunders (Hex), Yuki Sutton (Ride: The Musical), Hannah Victoria (Madagascar The Musical), and Yasmin Wilde (The Archers).

Billie the Kid is billed as “a new kind of love story” set in a Bible Belt town. It follows a 17-year-old girl named Billie, as well as her tempestuous friendship with childhood sweetheart Brody Benson – who forms a connection with a queer punk rocker.

Under the direction of Kerry Kyriacos Michael (former artistic director and chief executive of Theatre Royal Stratford East), the creative team includes musical director Tom Cagnoni, choreographer Julian Capolei, lighting designer Tim Deiling, sound designer Sam Vincent, costume designer Stephen Foley, musical supervisor Alex Beetschen, associate musical director Annemarie Lewis Thomas, associate director Shelley Williams and associate choreographer Laura Braid. Props are by Jida Akil, casting is by Andrew Lynford with casting associate Sophie Matthew, general management is by Lisa D Richardson, with Felix Davies as production manager and Laila Alj as associate producer.

Billie the Kid will be staged on 13 and 20 November at the Vaudeville Theatre (customary home of the award-winning musical Six), with tickets on sale below.