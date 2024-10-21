Back to the Future announces special cameo plans and shortened version of show for cruise production

Today is an important one for fans of the show…

Leigh Francis, also known by his character Keith Lemon, will make a special appearance as Principal Strickland in the West End production of Back to the Future The Musical on 21 October, in celebration of Back to the Future Day.

This date is significant for fans of the franchise as it marks the day Marty McFly travels to the future in Back to the Future Part II.

The production team has also announced plans for a German version of the show, set to open in the 2025/2026 season. In addition, a shortened 100-minute version will be featured on Royal Caribbean’s new ship, Star of the Seas, beginning in August 2025. A separate production is also expected to open in Japan in 2025.

Back to the Future The Musical, which opened in London in September 2021, continues to play at the Adelphi Theatre. A new cast includes Vasco Emauz as Marty McFly. The original cast recording, featuring songs by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, includes tracks from the film like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B Goode”.

It is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The musical, based on the 1985 film, has won several awards, including the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical. The show is currently booking until late July 2025 at the Adelphi Theatre, with tickets available now.