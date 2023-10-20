Back to the Future extends West End run, releases new photos

The show is soaring further into the future

WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Back to the Future has extended its West End run

The show stars Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Ben Joyce as Marty McFly, Oliver Nicholas as George McFly, Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker, Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, with Jay Perry as Goldie Wilson, Jordan Pearson as Biff Tannen, Lee Ormsby as Strickland, Rhodri Watkins as Dave McFly, Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly, Elliott Evans as alternate Marty McFly and Stephen Leask as alternate Doctor Emmett Brown.

Also appearing are Ella Beaumont, Alexander Day, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Louis Quinn, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright, joining Sia Dauda, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Georgia Tapp and Tavio Wright.

Earlier this year, the musical’s Broadway premiere also held its official opening at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Based on the cult classic film of the same name about a teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955, the show has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B Goode”.

Back to the Future is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi-award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

In the West End, the show is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/HalleeAdelman, Robert L Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/Neil Gooding Productions.

The show has now extended to 21 July 2024, with tickets on sale below.