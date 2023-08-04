Back to the Future – first look at new West End cast in rehearsals

Fresh talent are gearing up to go “Back in Time”!

Rehearsal shots have been released, featuring new West End cast members for the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Back to the Future.

From 16 August, Sarah Goggin (Sister Act) will join the show as Lorraine Baines, with Jay Perry (Hamilton) as Goldie Wilson, Jordan Pearson (Ladhood) as Biff Tannen, Lee Ormsby (Les Misérables) as Strickland, Rhodri Watkins (Carousel) as Dave McFly, Patricia Wilkins (Flashdance) as Linda McFly, Elliott Evans (Eugenius!) as alternate Marty McFly and Stephen Leask (School of Rock) as alternate Doctor Emmett Brown.

They are set to join current stars Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Ben Joyce as Marty McFly, Oliver Nicholas as George McFly and Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker.

New to the ensemble will be Ella Beaumont, Alexander Day, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Louis Quinn, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright, joining Sia Dauda, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Georgia Tapp and Tavio Wright.

Last night the musical’s Broadway premiere also held its official opening at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Based on the cult classic film of the same name about a teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955, the show has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B Goode”.

Back to the Future is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi-award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

In the West End, the show is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/HalleeAdelman, Robert L Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/Neil Gooding Productions.

Tickets are on sale below.