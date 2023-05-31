Back to the Future The Musical extends West End run into 2024

The popular stage adaptation continues to feel “The Power of Love” at the Adelphi Theatre

The WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning production of Back to the Future The Musical has now extended its West End run into 2024.

The cast is currently led by WhatsOnStage Award nominee Ben Joyce as Marty McFly and Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, alongside Amber Davies as Lorraine Baines, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Oliver Nicholas as George McFly, Jordan Benjamin as Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson as Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker, Gary Trainor as Strickland, Will Haswell as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

Also in the cast are Amy Barker, Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Melissa Rose, Georgia Tapp, Justin Thomas, Charley Warburton, Tavio Wright and Rhodri Watkins.

Back to the Future is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown), alongside the award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

The production is now booking through to 11 February 2024 at the Adelphi Theatre, where it opened in September 2021.

Tickets are on sale below.