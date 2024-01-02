Award-winning musicals opening on tour in 2024

Take a look at what’s going to be opening in UK locations in 2024!

There are a plethora of celebrated musicals opening up on tour over the next year or so, and we thought it might be useful to assemble a list of award-winning gems for you right here on WhatsOnStage. For the purpose of this article, we’ve selected titles or performers that have previously triumphed at either the Tony, Olivier or WOS Awards.

How many will you be attending in your hometown?

Blood Brothers

Willy Russell’s seminal tale of two Liverpudlian twins separated at birth won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical back in 1983 and it features such classics as “Tell Me It’s Not True” and “Marilyn Monroe”.

Opening on new tour on 16 January

Bonnie and Clyde

Following two spells in the West End and a WhatsOnStage Award win, this musical, based on the story of two outlaws who become infamous celebs, is ready to “Raise a Little Hell” on tour. Casting has now been revealed – with a variety of familiar and new faces involved.

On tour from 22 February

Come From Away

Winner of Best New Musical at both the Oliviers (2019) and WhatsOnStage Awards (2020), Come From Away has warmed the hearts of countless audiences at the Phoenix Theatre and is gearing up to launch its first-ever UK and Ireland tour at Leicester’s Curve next year. Celebrating the generosity of spirit of the people of Gander, who took in stranded travellers from across the globe during the aftermath of 9/11, the musical is a must-see for 2024.

On tour from 1 March

Dear Evan Hansen

It already feels like for forever since we waved goodbye to the award-winning Dear Evan Hansen in the West End, but it hasn’t disappeared for long – the show is already being remounted in a brand-new production directed by Nottingham Playhouse’s Adam Penford. Seeing a UK creative team have their own take on the material is a very exciting prospect, and the show is embarking on a major tour into 2025. On tour from 9 September

Little Shop of Horrors

Another fan fave back in a brand-new production, the sci-fi, comedy, horror musical from the minds of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman will be touring a variety of venues across the spring. Lotte Wakeham directs, and if you want to know who’s going to star, maybe check in with WhatsOnStage soon… On tour from 1 March

& Juliet

It was larger than life when it was in the West End, and we expect no less from the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning jukebox show once it hits the open road – replete with some of the best musical bangers of the last 30 years. Telling a very revised take on Romeo and Juliet, expect some big vocal performances and exciting casting… from what we’ve heard so far. On tour from 8 July

Grease

After two very successful West End seasons, Grease is very much the word for 2024! The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production returns for a new tour, so expect some major choreography and big ballad numbers. There’s a reason this one has stood the test of time! On tour from 12 April

The Book of Mormon

Hello… again! After a triumphant tour a few years back, The Book of Mormon is back on the road with its broad assortment of shocks, spooky scares and side-splitting comedy. The show basically won every award going, and continues to see audiences turn out in their droves for the tale of two missionaries in over their heads. On tour from 9 September

A Chorus Line

Curve Leicester’s major revival of the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical was a breath of fresh air when it was seen in late 2021, and it’s very exciting to see the show back in a new production touring across the nation later this year. With a spell back at Curve and a stint at Sadler’s Wells in London, we can definitely see this being a singularly sensational hot ticket for the coming year. On tour from 28 June

Hairspray

Stage and screen legend Brenda Edwards, who has appeared in the show on a number of occasions, will be in the director’s chair this summer for a new touring production of Hairspray. Featuring some of the best written musical numbers in recent canon, this one is a certified hit! On tour from 16 July