101 Dalmatians musical – Kerry Ellis performs “Animal Lover”

Exclusive: The producers of 101 Dalmatians have released a brand-new music video featuring Kerry Ellis.

As reported, the WhatsOnStage Award winner is scheduled to play the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the current UK and Ireland touring production for the show’s final stops at the New Theatre, Oxford (3 to 7 December) and Theatre Royal Brighton (17 December to 5 January 2025).

Ellis is known for roles in West End shows such as We Will Rock You, Wicked, Cats, Anything Goes, Oliver!, My Fair Lady, and Les Misérables among others.

Following in the footsteps of Kym Marsh and Faye Tozer, who have shared the role across the tour so far, She previously commented: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians. I have always loved the film, and am a massive dog lover, so this one will be a real treat for me. And I cannot wait to play Cruella. What a role!”

You can watch her rendition of musical number “Animal Lover” in the video below: