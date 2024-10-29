101 Dalmatians musical – Kerry Ellis performs “Animal Lover”

London
Ellis is set to take on the role of Cruella de Vil in Oxford and Brighton
Exclusive: The producers of 101 Dalmatians have released a brand-new music video featuring Kerry Ellis.
As reported, the WhatsOnStage Award winner is scheduled to play the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the current UK and Ireland touring production for the show’s final stops at the New Theatre, Oxford (3 to 7 December) and Theatre Royal Brighton (17 December to 5 January 2025).
Ellis is known for roles in West End shows such as We Will Rock You, Wicked, Cats, Anything Goes, Oliver!, My Fair Lady, and Les Misérables among others.
Following in the footsteps of Kym Marsh and Faye Tozer, who have shared the role across the tour so far, She previously commented: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians. I have always loved the film, and am a massive dog lover, so this one will be a real treat for me. And I cannot wait to play Cruella. What a role!”
You can watch her rendition of musical number “Animal Lover” in the video below:
At the recent Musical Con, we also chatted with two familiar faces who turned out to be big fans of Ellis…
Based on the production that played at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the summer of 2022 (though now reworked), the piece is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.
It tells the story of a couple who find themselves in a spot of bother when surrounded by a tidal wave of dogs – only for the canines in question to be then coveted by the notorious fashionista Cruella de Vil.
Completing the company are Charles Brunton (as Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (swing), Ross Dorrington (ensemble), Benjamin Durham (ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (ensemble), Tom Norman (ensemble), Hugo Rolland (ensemble), Lindo Shinda (ensemble), Eugene Shire (swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (ensemble).
The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is by Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and the casting director is Lucy Casson.
Currently playing in Aberdeen, the tour will continue to York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton, with tickets for select dates on sale below.
