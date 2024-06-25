101 Dalmatians musical tour – first look photos

Some paw-fect photos for the new tour!

A musical version of 101 Dalmatians has just em-barked on a new tour – and you can take a look at photos.

Based on the production that played at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the summer of 2022 (though now reworked), the piece is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

It tells the story of a couple who find themselves in a spot of bother when surrounded by a tidal wave of dogs – only for the canines in question to be then coveted by the notorious fashionista Cruella de Vil.

Faye Tozer and Kym Marsh will take on the role of de Vil for a mix of dates. Completing the company will be Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (swing), Ross Dorrington (ensemble), Benjamin Durham (ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (ensemble), Tom Norman (ensemble), Hugo Rolland (ensemble), Lindo Shinda (ensemble), Eugene Shire (swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (ensemble).

Currently playing its initial stint in Wimbledon, the show will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.