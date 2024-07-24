Kerry Ellis to star in 101 Dalmatians musical

The WhatsOnStage Award winner will star as Cruella de Vil in the current touring production

Kerry Ellis is set to play the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the current UK and Ireland touring production of 101 Dalmatians.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning performer, known for roles in West End shows such as We Will Rock You, Wicked, Cats, Anything Goes, Oliver!, My Fair Lady, Les Misérables and more, will join the cast for the show’s final stops at the New Theatre, Oxford (3 to 7 December) and Theatre Royal Brighton (17 December to 5 January 2025).

Ellis follows in the footsteps of Kym Marsh and Faye Tozer, who have shared the role across the tour so far. She commented: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians. I have always loved the film, and am a massive dog lover, so this one will be a real treat for me. And I cannot wait to play Cruella. What a role!”

Based on the production that played at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in the summer of 2022 (though now reworked), the piece is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris.

It tells the story of a couple who find themselves in a spot of bother when surrounded by a tidal wave of dogs – only for the canines in question to be then coveted by the notorious fashionista Cruella de Vil.

Completing the company are Charles Brunton (as Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (swing), Ross Dorrington (ensemble), Benjamin Durham (ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (ensemble), Tom Norman (ensemble), Hugo Rolland (ensemble), Lindo Shinda (ensemble), Eugene Shire (swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (ensemble).

The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

Currently playing in Leicester, the tour will continue to Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

