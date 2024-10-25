Why Am I So Single? announces new closing date in the West End

Brand new musical Why Am I So Single? has announced a closing date.

Penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show follows two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes. Opening at the Garrick Theatre, it received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

Leading the show are Jo Foster and Leesa Tulley. Noah Thomas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) joins them in a supporting role on stage. The alternate leads are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day).

The ensemble cast are Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominee Jemima Brown, Josh Butler (Bronco Billy), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons), Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day) and Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts.

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys and Dolls), Owen McHugh (Clueless the Musical) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), who is also the resident choreographer.

The show will now conclude its West End run on Sunday 19 January 2025, with tickets for performances after that date set to be refunded.

The producers said today: “We are extremely proud of the production and thank all the cast, musicians, creatives, and backstage team who have worked together to bring something daring and original to the West End. We are not discounting the possibility of bringing the show back into London in the future and, with discussions about potential productions in the US and around the world already underway, we are confident that it is just the beginning for this extraordinary show.”

Marlow and Moss added: “We are so grateful to our truly remarkable cast who have brought this work to life at every performance with such passion, talent, and commitment. We are so grateful to our wonderful company and creatives who have put all their humour and heart into our show. We are so grateful to everyone who has worked hard behind the scenes to bring Why Am I So Single? to the West End.

“We are so very grateful to the producers for taking such a risk on an original, ambitious musical like this and making our wildest dreams come true. And finally, we are SO grateful to everyone who has seen the show so far, and we hope more of you will be able to come and see it in the coming months!

“We are, of course, pretty sad that it’s coming to an end earlier than we’d hoped but we are very proud of the show and are super excited to see what the potential future journey looks like. We cannot WAIT for you all to listen to more of the music, which we’re working away at right now and, not to boast, but we think it’s going to BEE pretty great ;).”

As Moss says, ways to listen to more of the music will be confirmed soon.