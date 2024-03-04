Who is Marisha Wallace, stage star and Celebrity Big Brother contestant?

Find out more about the Celebrity Big Brother contestant as she enters the house

Marisha Wallace has entered the Big Brother House – and you can find out more about her below.

Wallace has lit up both Broadway and the West End stages. Her career began in New York, where she was part of the casts of acclaimed musicals like Aladdin and Something Rotten!. However, it was in London’s West End that she began to gain wider recognition.

In 2017, she landed the role of Effie White, the lead character in Dreamgirls, first as an alternate and then taking over the role entirely at the Savoy Theatre.

She has graced the stage in a variety of other productions like Waitress, originating the role of Becky in the West End, as well as Hairspray, playing the role of Motormouth Maybelle. She has even released a Christmas album.

More recent credits include the multi-award-winning revival of Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, followed by the WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, which earned her a nomination for Best Performer in a Musical at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.