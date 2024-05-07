West End and Broadway star Peter Jöback to appear in London concert

The performer will be celebrating his new album Atlas

Recording star and stage performer Peter Jöback will perform in concert this September.

Jöback, who recently completed a stint as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, famously played the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera on its 30th anniversary on Broadway. In 1997 Joback played the role of Chris in Miss Saigon at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, while also playing Michael in The Witches of Eastwick.

Later this year, he will return to the role of Valjean for the three arena performances of Les Misérables in Sweden as part of the production’s major European tour.

He recently released a new album, Atlas, with featured vocal appearances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ed Harcourt.

The concert will take place on Sunday 22 September 2024 at 6:30pm. An exclusive pre-sale begins at 10am on 9 May, with general on-sale at 10am on 10 May.