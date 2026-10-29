Tributes have been pouring in for Patrick Stewart, who has died aged 86.

A statement released today says: “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayers, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to all of us. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

“A son of Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire, he travelled from the Royal Shakespeare Company to an equally acclaimed career spanning six decades on Broadway, the silver screen and television. His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.

“His professional accomplishments were humbly matched by his philanthropy and activism on behalf of human rights, survivors of domestic violence, global refugees, veterans’ mental health services, and animal welfare, particularly his cherished foster pitties. He was a Knight, Chancellor, motor sport enthusiast, and lifelong Huddersfield Football fan. He will be remembered for the dignity, compassion and humanity he brought to every role – in his art and life.”

X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman said: “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

Star Trek‘s George Takei said: “Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before, and he inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity.”

The RSC’s artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of RSC honorary associate artist, Sir Patrick Stewart; a colossus of both stage and screen and one of the finest classical Shakespearean actors of his generation.

“Having first joined the company in 1966, serving as a core member of the RSC until 1982, Sir Patrick went on to appear in over thirty RSC productions, taking on early supporting roles as a member of Sir Peter Hall’s resident ensemble before graduating to major classical leads, with standout roles including Shylock, Prospero, Macbeth, Antony, Claudius and Henry IV.

“Despite being one of the most recognisable Shakespearean performers in the world, Sir Patrick remained deeply connected to Stratford-upon-Avon and the RSC throughout his career. His contribution to our company and to our industry is beyond measure. Our thoughts go out to his family at this time and to all those touched by his greatness.”

Ian McKellen has said: “Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt.

“Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.

“We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago but we weren’t in the same productions. My first strong memory was a few years later, meeting him in the street in central London when he told me about an offer to take over a leading part in ‘Star Trek’! ‘But Patrick think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk-getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?’. Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theatre audiences, who marvelled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes (‘X-Men’ of course) and in great classical plays by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Pinter and Beckett at Stratford-upon-Avon, in London’s West End and on Broadway.

“America was his adopted home, where he met his adored Sunny who has cared for him through sickness and health, through thick and thin. But he never forsook his origins: and the proudest achievement of the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic, was his appointment as Chancellor of Huddersfield University in Yorkshire.”

Director Rupert Goold said: “I first directed Patrick Stewart in The Tempest at the RSC which we had set in the Arctic. It was hot July so one day we decided to rehearse the whole play in the freezer of the Stratford Tescos. I will always remember his ‘we are such stuff’ whispering through the boxes of frozen peas.”