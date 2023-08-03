The Way Old Friends Do confirms post-show Q&As with Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard and cast

The ABBA drag-infused comedy heads to the West End later this month

James Seabright, producer of the upcoming West End transfer of The Way Old Friends Do, has confirmed two post-show Q&A sessions for the audiences in attendance.

On Monday 21 August, director Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and writer/cast member Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band) will answer questions and on Monday 4 September there will be a session with the entire cast.

Alongside Hallard (who plays Peter), the company includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) as Sally, Sara Crowe (Private Lives) as Mrs Campbell, Andrew Horton (Jupiter’s Legacy) as Christian, Anton Tweedale (The Mousetrap) as Edward and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife) as Jodie, with Toby Holloway, Tariye Peterside and Joe Sargent.

The production also features the voice talents of Miriam Margolyes and the late Paul O’Grady as Nan and the Radio DJ, respectively.

Beautiful Thing follows two former schoolmates who, after 30 years, have a chance meeting… and decide to form the world’s first ABBA tribute band – in drag. It received a solid review during its Birmingham Rep premiere, with the piece then embarking on a major tour.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Janet Bird, lighting designer Andrew Exeter, sound designer Ben Harrison and casting director Marc Frankum.

The Way Old Friends Do will play at the Criterion Theatre from 17 August to 9 September, with tickets on sale below.