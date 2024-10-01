The Sound of Music revival announces complete company

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will be filling the hills of Pitlochry with the sound of music!

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of The Sound of Music, which will run from 15 November to 22 December 2024.

Based on The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp, the musical is set in 1930s Austria and follows a nun who becomes the governess to seven dysfunctional children. It features well-known songs such as “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, “My Favorite Things”, “Do-Re-Mi”, and “The Sound of Music.”

Kirsty Findlay will take on the role of Maria Rainer. Findlay was previously nominated for an Olivier Award as part of the cast of Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour and has recently appeared in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Pitlochry, as well as Footloose and Sense and Sensibility.

Ali Watt will play Captain Georg von Trapp, alongside Christian Edwards as Max Detweiler, Hannah Baker as Elsa Schraeder, and Angela Caesar as Frau Schmidt/Sister Berthe.

The cast also includes Sally Cheng as Liesl von Trapp, Lee Drage as Franz, and Kate Milner-Evans as Mother Abbess. Elliot Gooch will take on the role of Rolf Gruber, with Matthew James Hinchliffe as Herr Zeller, Ellen Lawford as Baroness Elberfeld/Sister Sophia, and Lydia Barton Lovett as Sister Margaretta. Jack Ward will play Admiral von Schreiber/Baron Elberfeld, and Trudy Ward will appear as Ursula/Fraulein Schweiger/Postulant.

The roles of the von Trapp children will be shared by a group of young performers: Benjamin Barenco, Isla MacGregor, Ross Martin, Ailsa Marx, Lily McSherry, Joseph Miranda, Theo Miranda, Millie Nicolson, Tanvi Reddy, Leva Stewart, Martha Swain, and Callie Wilson.

This production will mark the final show for artistic director Elizabeth Newman at Pitlochry Festival Theatre before she takes up her new role as artistic director at Sheffield Theatres.