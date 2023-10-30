The Sound of Music to be revived at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Pitlochry Festival Theatre is set to debut a new production of The Sound of Music next year.

Based on the book The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp, the show is set in Austria in 1938. It follows Maria, a young woman who leaves her convent to become the governess for Captain von Trapp’s seven children. The musical features well-known numbers including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, “My Favourite Things”, “Do-Re-Mi”, and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”. The Sound of Music achieved critical acclaim and received five Tony Awards and five Oscars for its 1965 film adaptation, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

Directed by the venue’s artistic director Elizabeth Newman, the musical will run from 15 November to 22 December 2024. Newman said today: “I have wanted to direct Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music for a very long time. It was a family favourite growing up; we’d sit down every Christmas to watch it together. Even now my sister and I will sing the songs to each other!

“I was thrilled to finally secure the rights to produce a new production in Pitlochry next year. It’s such a powerful story – incredibly moving and inspiring – it celebrates love, childhood, and family, whilst simultaneously exploring how people survive in a world where dictatorships and political turmoil threaten their liberty. Now feels like exactly the right moment to tell this story and to bring our very own hills alive with the sound of music. And I cannot wait to begin the search for the Von Trapp children as well as Maria and the rest of the ensemble.”

Casting details and the creative team for The Sound of Music will be announced in 2024. Tickets for the production will go on sale to the general public on Monday 13 November.