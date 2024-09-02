Loch Ness Monster musical and Grease revival announced in Pitlochry Festival Theatre season

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has unveiled its summer season for 2025, featuring a blend of premieres, new musicals, revivals, and returning productions.

The main auditorium will open with Grease (18 June to 27 September), co-produced with Blackpool Grand Theatre. Following Grease, the theatre will premiere a new stage adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby (27 June to 25 September). Directed by Sarah Brigham and co-produced with Derby Theatre, artistic director Elizabeth Newman’s adaptation captures the glitz and glamour of the Jazz Age and explores the complexities of the American Dream.

July will see a new production of Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps (11 July to 26 September). The fast-paced comedy, performed by a small cast playing multiple roles, is an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film. Returning by popular demand, Sunshine on Leith (25 July to 27 September) will also feature in the main auditorium programme. The musical, featuring the songs of The Proclaimers, tells the story of two soldiers returning to Edinburgh from Afghanistan as they adjust to civilian life. The production will also embark on a new tour.

The Studio season will present several premières. Opening the season is Water Colour (9 to 17 May), a new play by Milly Sweeney, co-produced with the Byre Theatre. The play explores mental illness and human connection, and won the St Andrews Playwriting Award. The Studio will also see the return of Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed (30 May to 14 June), co-produced with Firebrand Theatre Company. This play delves into the life of Scottish author Nan Shepherd and her contributions to Scotland’s literary history.

Kolbrún Björt Sigfúsdóttir’s This is a Gift (24 June to 11 September) will have its world première in June. Set in Leith, this modern take on the Greek myth of Midas explores themes of class, care, and consequences.

Nessie (9 July to 16 August), a new Scottish musical by Shonagh Murray, will premiere in July. Co-produced with Capital Theatres, the musical tells the story of a young biologist’s encounter with the Loch Ness Monster, celebrating themes of bravery and friendship.

Closing the Studio season, A Toast Fae The Lassies (29 August to 24 September) by John Binnie and Alyson Orr will explore the life of Robert Burns through the perspectives of the three women closest to him. The musical play features some of Burns’ most famous songs and poetry.

Elizabeth Newman, artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre said: “I am so excited to share the news of our summer season 2025. We’re thrilled to create new productions of classic stories like The 39 Steps, Grease and The Great Gatsby, which will be co-produced with Derby Theatre. We know audiences will be pleased to hear that we are bringing back Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed with Firebrand Theatre Company after its sold-out run, and Sunshine on Leith also returns by popular demand for a short sojourn before it embarks on its initial tour.

“But that’s not all — we’re incredibly proud to continue our mission of championing new Scottish work. This season features four brand-new plays, including This is a Gift by Kolbrún Björt Sigfúsdóttir and A Toast Fae The Lassies by John Binnie and Alyson Orr, alongside exciting collaborations like Water Colour by Milly Sweeney with the Byre Theatre and Nessie by Shonagh Murray with Capital Theatres as part of our important Musicals Commissioning Hub. This vibrant array of new work showcases the extraordinary talent within the Scottish theatre community.

“We can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new friends to the theatre next summer, as we continue our journey of sharing Pitlochry with the world and the world with Pitlochry.”

Further casting announcements and additional 2025 productions will be revealed in the coming months. Tickets for the summer season 2025 will be available to Pitlochry Festival Theatre members starting 2 September 2024, with general sales beginning on 16 September 2024. For more information, visit the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website or contact their box office.