The Producers revival starts performances

The Menier Chocolate Factory plays house to a new revival of The Producers – with performances starting tonight.

Telling of two (less than) enterprising producers who attempt to bluff their way to a Broadway fortune, the seminal Mel Brooks musical adaptation features music and lyrics by Brooks and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt), the Menier version marks the first major London revival of The Producers. It will play until 1 March 2025, with an opening night set for 9 December 2024.

Andy Nyman stars as Max Bialystock, joined by Marc Antolin as Leo Bloom.

Renowned cabaret star Trevor Ashley (Les Misérables, Seriously Red) will play Roger de Bris, while Raj Ghatak (The Father and the Assassin, Life of Pi) plays Carmen Ghia.

Harry Morrison, who has performed in Beetlejuice on its international tour and in Menier’s productions of The Third Man and Assassins, also features as Franz Liebkind, while Joanna Woodward, known for her performances in The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical at the Apollo Theatre and Merrily We Roll Along at the Menier, plays Ulla.

Jermaine Woods and Nolan Edwards join an ensemble including Charis Alexandra, Michael Franks, Matt Gillett, Leah Harris, Hana Ichijo, Esme Kennedy, Josh Kiernan, Alex Lodge, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, and Chloe Saunders.

The Producers features choreography by Lorin Latarro, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design by Richard Howell, and sound design by Niamh Gaffney and Terry Jardine for Autograph. Musical supervision is by Gareth Valentine, with musical direction by Matthew Samer and orchestrations by Larry Blank and Mark Cumberland.

Tickets are on sale below.