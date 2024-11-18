The Producers revival – first look at rehearsals

Exclusive: The Menier Chocolate Factory has released a look inside rehearsals as they prepare to revive The Producers.

The seminal Mel Brooks musical adaptation features music and lyrics by Brooks and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan. It tells of two (less than) enterprising producers who attempt to bluff their way to a Broadway fortune.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt), the Menier version marks the first major London revival of The Producers. It is set to open on 9 December 2024, with previews from 26 November, and running until 1 March 2025.

Andy Nyman will play Max Bialystock, joined by Marc Antolin as Leo Bloom.

Renowned cabaret star Trevor Ashley (Les Misérables, Seriously Red) will play Roger de Bris, while Raj Ghatak (The Father and the Assassin, Life of Pi) will play Carmen Ghia.

Harry Morrison, who has performed in Beetlejuice on its international tour and in Menier’s productions of The Third Man and Assassins, also stars as Franz Liebkind, while Joanna Woodward, known for her performances in The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical at the Apollo Theatre and Merrily We Roll Along at the Menier, will play Ulla.

Jermaine Woods and Nolan Edwards join an ensemble including Charis Alexandra, Michael Franks, Matt Gillett, Leah Harris, Hana Ichijo, Esme Kennedy, Josh Kiernan, Alex Lodge, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, and Chloe Saunders.

The Producers features choreography by Lorin Latarro, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting design by Richard Howell, and sound design by Niamh Gaffney and Terry Jardine for Autograph. Musical supervision is by Gareth Valentine, with musical direction by Matthew Samer and orchestrations by Larry Blank and Mark Cumberland.

Tickets are on sale below.