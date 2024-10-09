The Old Vic announces world premiere play The Brightening Air from Conor McPherson

The central London venue unveiled the new production this morning

The Old Vic has announced the world premiere of The Brightening Air, a new play written and directed by Olivier Award winner Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer).

The new production will see McPherson return to the theatre following the multi award-winning Girl from the North Country in 2017.

The show is set in 1980s Ireland, and follows a family’s life disrupted by the arrival of “an ex-clergyman uncle, a sister-in-law seeking a miracle, and a prodigal brother hell-bent on trouble.”

McPherson explained today: “I’m so excited that my new play The Brightening Air will have its world premiere at the Old Vic. I’ve had such fantastic times at this historic building with its incredible audience. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone in the spring and sharing this new story.”

Set and costume design is by Rae Smith, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Gregory Clarke, movement and intimacy by Lucy Hind, casting by Serena Hill and voice by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth.

Further creative team and the cast is to be announced.

The Brightening Air opens at the Old Vic from 10 April to 14 June 2025, with press night on Thursday 24 April.

Tickets are on sale to members today from midday, with general on sale from midday on Thursday 10 October.