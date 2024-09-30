Full cast announced for A Christmas Carol with John Simm at the Old Vic

The full cast joining John Simm as Ebenezer Scrooge has been revealed for the 2024 production of A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic.

Adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) from the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol is directed by Matthew Warchus and features set and costumes by Rob Howell, composition and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee and casting by Jessica Ronane.

It will return to the Old Vic on 9 November 2024, ahead of a press performance on 20 November and a run through to 4 January 2025.

Also set to appear are Rob Compton as Bob Cratchit, Raffaella Covino as Swing/Dance Captain, Juliette Crosbie as Belle, Jamie Doncaster as swing, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Kimmy Edwards as Mrs Cratchit, Jenny Fitzpatrick as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Mark Goldthorp as Father/Marley, Ahmed Hamad as Fred, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past, Baker Mukasa as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Georgina Sadler as Little Fan, Lillie-Pearl Wildman as Jess and Connor Wood as Young Ebenezer. The role of Tiny Tim will be played by Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Freddie Marshall-Ellis, Freddie Merritt and Vincent Stone.

The 2023 production, led by Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge, was seen by 66,000 people, raising £175,000 in aid of the charity City Harvest London.

Simm was last seen on stage in the titular role of the 2019 Chichester Festival Theatre production of Macbeth. His screen credits include Life on Mars, Grace, Doctor Who, 24 Hour Party People and State of Play.