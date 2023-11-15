Photos

Christopher Eccleston in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic – first look

The festive classic returns to the Old Vic once more

Alex Wood
London
Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge and Andrew Langtree as Marley in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (2023), photo by Manuel Harlan
Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge and Andrew Langtree as Marley, © Manuel Harlan

The Old Vic has released production images featuring Christopher Eccleston in A Christmas Carol, directed by Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne.

The production is set to run to 6 January 2024 at the venue, with a press performance scheduled for 22 November 2023.

Eccleston takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, while joining him are Jeremy Batt as Swing, Rob Compton as Bob Cratchit, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, James Hume as Nicholas, Hana Ichijo as Jess, Jessica Joslin as Mrs Cratchit, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past, Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Andrew Langtree as Father/Marley, Matthew Maddison as Young Ebenezer, Frances McNamee as Belle, Rachel Moran as Dance Captain/Swing, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Rose Shalloo as Little Fan, and Samuel Townsend as Fred.

Additionally, the role of Tiny Tim is portrayed by Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Alexander Joseph, Freddie Marshall-Ellis, and Freddie Merritt.

The production has set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, movement by Lizzi Gee, musical direction by Alan Berry, voice by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, and dialect by Penny Dyer. The associate director is Josh Seymour, and the second associate director is Simon Greiff.

The Old Vic is supporting the charity City Harvest London during the run of A Christmas Carol. Donations will be collected at the end of every performance to aid the London-based charity in its mission.

Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge and Rose Shalloo as Little Fan in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (2023), photo by Manuel Harlan
Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge and Rose Shalloo as Little Fan, © Manuel Harlan
Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (2023), photo by Manuel Harlan (2)
Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, © Manuel Harlan
Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge, Frances McNamee as Belle and Alastair Parker as Fezziwig in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (2023), photo by Manuel Harlan
Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge, Frances McNamee as Belle and Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, © Manuel Harlan
Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (2023), photo by Manuel Harlan
Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present © Manuel Harlan
The Company in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic (2023), photo by Manuel Harlan (3)
The company in A Christmas Carol © Manuel Harlan
Frances McNamee as Belle, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past and Samuel Townsend as Fred, photo by Manuel Harlan
Frances McNamee as Belle, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past and Samuel Townsend as Fred, © Manuel Harlan

