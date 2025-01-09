The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals adds more shows to line-up

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals has revealed details for its upcoming 2025 event.

The musical theatre-infused concert will be held on 27 January at the AO Arena in Manchester with Jason Manford returning as host.

As already revealed this year’s line-up will feature performances from West End musicals and touring shows including Calamity Jane with Carrie Hope Fletcher, alongside the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated new production of Dear Evan Hansen and the UK tour of Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell The Musical. As well as appearances from Here and Now – The Official Steps Musical, Mean Girls, and a first look at Disney’s Hercules. It has today been announced that the casts of Cabaret, featuring Marisha Wallace, Chicago, Mary Poppins, and Titanique, featuring Layton Williams, will take to the stage. There will also be a special performance from Michael Ball.

The event will mark 30 years of National Lottery support for the theatre and performing arts, having helped support more than 20,000 theatre-related projects to the tune of £1.3 billion. In addition, National Lottery funding has helped restore theatres as well as enabling hundreds of performing arts projects.

The show will be broadcast on television and radio later this spring.

Final tickets will be released this Friday, 10 January, at 10am. They’ll be available to National Lottery players on a first-come, first-served basis at bignightofmusicals.com.

National Lottery players will be able to reserve up to four free tickets (plus a £2 booking fee per ticket) with proof of purchase of a National Lottery product.