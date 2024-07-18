Photos

The Hot Wing King at the National Theatre – first look

Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize winner runs until 14 September

Tom Millward
London
Simon-Anthony Rhoden, Kadiff Kirwan and Olisa Odele in The Hot Wing King at the National Theatre
Simon-Anthony Rhoden, Kadiff Kirwan and Olisa Odele in The Hot Wing King, © Helen Murray

Take a first look at the UK premiere of The Hot Wing King, which celebrates its official opening this evening at the National’s Dorfman Theatre.

Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy is directed by Roy Alexander Weise and is set in Memphis, Tennessee, during the annual “Hot Wang Festival”, where Cordell, his boyfriend and his friends are preparing their culinary entry.

The cast is led by Kadiff Kirwan alongside Jason Barnett, Kaireece Denton, Olisa Odele, Simon-Anthony Rhoden and Dwane Walcott. Casting is by Jacob Sparrow.

Other creative team members include set and costume designer Rajha Shakiry, lighting designer Joshua Pharo, composer Femi Temowo, sound designer Elena Peña, choreographer DK Fashola, dramatherapist Samantha Adams and dialect coach Hazel Holder.

The Hot Wing King runs until 14 September at the National Theatre.

Dwane Walcott and Kaireece Denton in The Hot Wing King
Dwane Walcott and Kaireece Denton, © Helen Murray
Jason Barnett, Kadiff Kirwan and Simon-Anthony Rhoden in The Hot Wing King
Jason Barnett, Kadiff Kirwan and Simon-Anthony Rhoden, © Helen Murray
Kadiff Kirwan and Jason Barnett in The Hot Wing King
Kadiff Kirwan and Jason Barnett, © Helen Murray
Kadiff Kirwan in The Hot Wing King
Kadiff Kirwan, © Helen Murray
Kaireece Denton and Dwane Walcott in The Hot Wing King
Kaireece Denton and Dwane Walcott, © Helen Murray
Kaireece Denton and Kadiff Kirwan in The Hot Wing King
Kaireece Denton and Kadiff Kirwan, © Helen Murray
Olisa Odele and Simon-Anthony Rhoden in The Hot Wing King
Olisa Odele and Simon-Anthony Rhoden, © Helen Murray
The cast of The Hot Wing King
The cast of The Hot Wing King, © Helen Murray