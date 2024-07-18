The Hot Wing King at the National Theatre – first look

Take a first look at the UK premiere of The Hot Wing King, which celebrates its official opening this evening at the National’s Dorfman Theatre.

Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy is directed by Roy Alexander Weise and is set in Memphis, Tennessee, during the annual “Hot Wang Festival”, where Cordell, his boyfriend and his friends are preparing their culinary entry.

The cast is led by Kadiff Kirwan alongside Jason Barnett, Kaireece Denton, Olisa Odele, Simon-Anthony Rhoden and Dwane Walcott. Casting is by Jacob Sparrow.

Other creative team members include set and costume designer Rajha Shakiry, lighting designer Joshua Pharo, composer Femi Temowo, sound designer Elena Peña, choreographer DK Fashola, dramatherapist Samantha Adams and dialect coach Hazel Holder.

The Hot Wing King runs until 14 September at the National Theatre.