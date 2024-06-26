National Theatre announces casting for Ballet Shoes on stage

The much-loved novel by Noel Streatfeild heads to the venue

Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes will be adapted for the stage by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes) – and casting has been revealed.

The show will open at the National Theatre’s Olivier theatre from 23 November 2024, with the festive family directed by Katy Rudd, who returns to the National Theatre following her acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

The piece follows three adopted sisters living in a crumbling house, learning to forge a future while keeping their family together. Set to appear are Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (Petrova Fossil), Eryck Brahmania (ensemble), Cordelia Braithwaite (ensemble), Michelle Cornelius (ensemble), Sonya Cullingford (Winifred), Jenny Galloway (Nana), Courtney George (ensemble), Georges Hann (ensemble), Nadine Higgin (Theo Dane), Helena Lymbery (Doctor Jakes), Xolishweh Ana Richards (Ballerina), Sid Sagar (Jayan Saravanan), Grace Saif (Pauline Fossil), Justin Salinger (GUM) and Daisy Sequerra (Posy Fossil).

Alongside Rudd’s direction, the show will feature set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Samuel Wyer, choreography by Ellen Kane, composition by Asaf Zohar, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, casting by Bryony Jarvis-Taylor and associate choreography by Jonathan Goddard.

Further casting is to be announced.