The Barbican announces theatre and dance productions for autumn/winter 2024

Toni Racklin, head of theatre and dance at the Barbican, has announced new productions for autumn/winter 2024.

Highlights include Clod Ensemble and Nu Civilisation Orchestra’s The Black Saint and The Sinner Lady (19 to 21 September), which will transform the Barbican Theatre into an intimate cabaret bar/jazz club for the first time. Audience members will be able to join the performers – and even order a drink – on the stage itself.

Three UK premieres are also set for the Barbican. House, a production from France’s La Colline – théâtre national, written and directed by Amos Gitai, will run from 26 to 28 September, while the UK premiere of Lear by the National Changgeuk Company of Korea will be staged from 3 to 6 October and the UK premiere of Mamela Nyamza’s Hatched Ensemble, in association with Dance Umbrella, can be seen from 9 to 12 October.

Racklin commented: “We are delighted to contribute to the Barbican’s extensive offer as an international multi-arts centre with our upcoming season, as we fill our glorious main stage with transformative and epic productions and celebrate the work of daring theatremakers in The Pit.

“Continuing our mission to craft a programme of experiences that connect our audiences with life beyond our shores, once again we welcome the most exciting artists who are creating breathtaking live performances from all over the world; through awe-inspiring opera and a bustling jazz club; with verbatim theatre and at the cutting edge of contemporary dance. This year we have filled our eclectic programme with shows that revisit familiar stories from new perspectives through adaptations of classics, films, a seminal album, and a best-selling novel. A strong pulse of evocative live music will also flow throughout the season, beginning with a full jazz orchestra and featuring instruments and song from Korea, the Middle East and South Africa.

In our experimental studio, The Pit, Hetain Patel and Finn Beames and Company will make their Barbican debuts with brand new work, and we welcome the return of CRIPtic Arts. Closing the year, First Light’s wonderous sensory experience for babies who are making their very first visit to the Barbican.”