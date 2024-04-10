Kiss Me, Kate, starring Stephanie J Block and Adrian Dunbar, announces complete cast

We are “So in Love” with this company!

Complete casting has now been revealed for the upcoming revival of Kiss Me, Kate, starring Stephanie J Block and Adrian Dunbar.

Hailed as Cole Porter’s greatest musical comedy, the production is set for a 15-week run at London’s Barbican Theatre starting on 4 June 2024, with a press night scheduled for 18 June, concluding on 14 September. Tickets are on sale below.

The cast for the production is led by Dunbar, who became a fan favourite following his work in Line of Duty, in his musical theatre debut as Fred Graham/Petruchio, and Tony Award winner Block, known for her appearances in Into the Woods, The Cher Show and 9 to 5, making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine.

Also appearing are Charlie Stemp (Crazy for You) as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, while Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz) will play Lois Lane/Bianca, alongside two WhatsOnStage Award-winners – Nigel Lindsay (An Enemy of the People) and Hammed Animashaun (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) who play the famous gangster pairing in the show and Peter Davison (Dr Who) as the General.

Newly announced today are Josie Benson (as Hattie), Jack Butterworth (as Paul) and Jude Owusu (as Harry Trevor/Baptista), as well as Carl Au (as Hortensio/Ensemble), Jordan Crouch (as Gremio/Ensemble), Gary Milner (as Ralph/Ensemble) and James Hume (as Pops/Ensemble).

Completing the company are Alisha Capon, Shani Cantor, Maya de Faria, Amelia Kinu Muus, Jacqui Jameson, Lucas Koch, Alex Lodge, Nell Martin, Anna McGarahan, John Stacey and Harrison Wilde. Swings are Robin Kent, Barry Drummond, Emily Goodenough and Maddie Harper.

Producer Howard Panter commented: “I am thrilled we have brought together an exceptional ensemble of actors to complete the stellar cast for this summer’s hottest musical. With some of the finest talent from the West End, they will undoubtedly bring immense joy to Barbican audiences. Plus a full-scale orchestra performing Cole Porter’s sensational classics and incredible choreography, Kiss Me, Kate promises to be an absolute treat!”

Directed in a new production by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, the musical showcases a score by Porter and a book by Sam and Bella Spewack. Notably, this revival reunites producing team members behind successful shows such as Anything Goes and A Strange Loop, both at the Barbican.

The creative team also includes Anthony Van Laast as choreographer, Michael Yeargan as set designer, Catherine Zuber as costume designer, Donald Holder as lighting designer, Adam Fisher as sound designer, and Stephen Ridley as music supervisor. Casting is by Serena Hill.

The show follows onstage and off-stage antics of a theatre company attempting to produce a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. It includes numbers such as “Another Op’nin’, Another Show”, “Too Darn Hot”, “Tom, Dick or Harry” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare”.