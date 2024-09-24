Stephen Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are to have UK premiere at the National Theatre

The production will get its UK premiere in 2025

The National Theatre will stage the UK premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are, announced as part of Rufus Norris’ final season.

Here We Are features a score by Sondheim, a book by David Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello. It is inspired by two films – The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel – by Luis Buñuel.

Here We Are had choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical direction and supervision by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Wigmakers Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

It follows a group of guests who find themselves unable to leave a dinner party, and was first seen at the Shed in New York in 2023, where it earned very impressive reviews.

The show will run in the National’s Lyttelton Theatre from 23 April to 28 June 2025, with tickets going on general sale on 16 October.

Initial casting has also been revealed, with details available here.