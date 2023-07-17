New Stephen Sondheim musical Here We Are announces full cast

The piece will debut in New York this autumn

Full casting is set for Here We Are, the final musical by Stephen Sondheim, which premieres this autumn at the Shed in New York City.

Here We Are features a score by Sondheim, a book by David Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello. It is inspired by two films – The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel – by Luis Buñuel.

The cast will include Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Bradley Dean, Adam Harrington, Bligh Voth, Adante Carter, Mehry Eslaminia, and Lindsay Nicole Chambers.

Here We Are will have choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical direction and supervision by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Wigmakers Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The strictly limited engagement will begin on Thursday, 28 September in the Shed’s Griffin Theater, with an opening night on Sunday, 22 October. It is scheduled to run for 15 weeks.