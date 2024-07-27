Star Trek stage musical reportedly in the works

Will it boldly go where no stage production has gone before?

Big news from Comic Con in San Diego according to Deadline – a stage musical based on the iconic sci-fi franchise Star Trek is being explored.

Akiva Goldsman, who is the executive producer of hit series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, revealed that one episode of season two of the show, “Substance Rhapsody”, may be translated for the stage. The episode in question saw the show’s space-travelling USS Enterprise crew uncontrollably break into song after “an accident with an experimental quantum probability field”.

Goldsman, answering a fan question regarding the future of musical episodes on the show, divulged that: “We’re in the very early stages of figuring out whether we can bring a version of that to the stage.” Whether or not “Substance Rhapsody” will be brought to the stage wasn’t confirmed by Goldsman.

Expect more word on any progress to the Star Trek musical but heck, if Back to the Future can do it, why not another beloved sci-fi franchise…

Star Trek legend William Shatner is no stranger to the musical form, having released a number of albums, while his pipes were heard across a few early episodes of that original show.