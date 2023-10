We’re very excited to be launching a brand-new Sunday email – the Weekly Recap!

Full of our top stories of the week as well as special teases and previews for the coming few days, this is an excellent chance to prepare for another week in this wonderful land of theatre.

You can sign up for the email below – and be amongst the first to enter a competition to win tickets for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards!

Find out more about our privacy settings here.