Shakespeare’s Globe announces Princess Essex cast

Shakespeare’s Globe has revealed casting for its forthcoming production of Princess Essex.

Directed by Robin Belfield (Twelfth Night), the new play is written by Anne Odeke (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), who will also star as Princess Dinubolu, the first woman of colour to enter a UK beauty pageant. Princess Essex is set in the Edwardian seaside of 1908, in the Kursaal in Southend, Europe’s biggest entertainment complex.

Odeke commented: “I’m aware it’s not every day you get asked to write a play for the Globe’s main stage and to be in it. Though a daunting task, it’s above all else, an exciting one, with the greatest privilege of all being able to share with audiences Princess Dinubolu’s incredible story; a story that for over a hundred years remained hidden – a story of beauty, of belonging, and of authenticity.”

Belfield added: “With Anne’s play we have an opportunity to shine a light on a little-known piece of British history. The story of a woman of colour, in Essex, in 1908, swimming against the tide. It’s a story we need to hear, from a voice we haven’t heard. I’m thrilled that we have such an extraordinary, brilliant, and diverse company to bring this hidden history to life for our modern ears.”

Alongside Odeke, the cast includes Matthew Ashforde (as Mr Bacon / ensemble), Nigel Barrett (as Colonel Harris / ensemble / cover), Janai Bartlett (as Eve), John Cummins (as King Edward / ensemble), Alison Halstead (as Batwa / ensemble), Lizzie Hopley (as Mrs Bugle / ensemble), Tyreke Leslie (as Mayor Pepper / Counsellor Bernard / ensemble), Sophie Mercell (as Mr Southend Standard / ensemble / cover), Syakira Moeladi (as Counsellor Geoffrey / Elise / ensemble), Jamie-Rose Monk (as Mrs Bacon / ensemble), Eloise Secker (as Violet / ensemble), Kyla Semper (as Eve), Simon Startin (as Mayor Ingram / ensemble), and Yasmin Taheri (as Harriet / ensemble).

The production is designed by Hayley Grindle, with music by Simon Slater. The creative team also features Bethan Clark (as fight director), Priya Patel Appleby (as resident assistant director). Ingrid Mackinnon (as movement and intimacy director), Ellen Hartley (as voice coach), Tess Dignan (as head of voice), Sarah Dickenson (as dramaturg), and Becky Paris (as casting director).

Princess Essex runs from 13 September to 26 October 2024, with a press night set for 19 September.