Shakespeare’s Globe announces casting for The Comedy of Errors

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast for their upcoming production of The Comedy of Errors, co-directed by Sean Holmes and Naeem Hayat.

Shakespeare’s comedy, first seen at the venue last summer, sees the Thameside theatre transformed into a dock – complete with ship masts and piers. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as “the Globe at its most joyous.”

The cast will include Daniel Adeosun as Antipholus of Syracuse, Gabrielle Brooks as Adriana, Roman Hayeck-Green as Officer/Cover, Shalisha James-Davis as Luciana, Christopher Logan as Angelo, Pheobe Naughton as Courtesan/First Merchant, Danielle Phillips as Second Merchant/Luce, Martin Quinn as Dromio of Syracuse, Anita Reynolds as Abbess, Paul Rider as Egeon, Caleb Roberts as Antipholus of Ephesus, Rhys Rusbatch as Duke/Pinch, Lizzie Schenk as Ephesian/Cover, and Sam Swann as Dromio of Ephesus.

The production team includes Paul Wills as designer, Grant Olding as composer, Jacquie Davies as costume supervisor, Maisie Carter as fight director, and Tamsin Hurtado-Clarke as movement director. Becky Paris is the casting director.

Tickets for the production, which runs from 21 August to 27 October, are on sale below.