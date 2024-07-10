Shakespeare’s Globe has announced new winter season

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced its new season for the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, running from October 2024 to April 2025.

The season begins with All’s Well That Ends Well, directed by Chelsea Walker, running from 8 November 2024 to 4 January 2025. Following this, Cymbeline, directed by Jennifer Tang, will be performed from 10 January to 20 April 2025.

The world premiere of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters in a new translation by Rory Mullarkey will take place from 31 January to 19 April 2025. This production is directed by Caroline Steinbeis. Additionally, Simon Armitage’s Hansel and Gretel returns to the Globe Theatre from 29 November 2024 to 5 January 2025, directed by Nick Bagnall.

Artistic director Michelle Terry said today: “In this predominantly female-led season full of award-winning writers and directors, there is so much for us to look forward to. The nights will draw in, the days will get darker, but by the light of a thousand beeswax candles these plays, and these artists, ask us to come together for a brief moment to imagine the impossible, face the inevitable, and share in the magic, tragic and cosmic of being alive.”

HighTide’s More…Ghost Stories by Candlelight will run from 30 October to 2 November 2024. This production, directed by Emily Ling Williams, includes contemporary tales by Tassa Deparis, James McDermott, Eloise Pennycott, and Aisha Zia.

Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank returns from 6 March to 2 April 2025 with a new 90-minute version of Macbeth, aimed at young people and providing over 26,000 free tickets for pupils aged 11 to 16 at London and Birmingham state schools.

The Shakespeare and Race Festival returns from 21 to 26 October with talks, panels, and workshops. Events include reflections on creating Othello and discussions on South Asian Shakespeares in Britain.